Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Cut Its Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) as Stock Rose; Tarbox Group Has Lowered Its Position in Realty Income (O) by $420,334 as Share Value Declined

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 215,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,163 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, down from 570,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 2.54 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $69.6. About 1.04M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.95 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34 million for 21.48 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

