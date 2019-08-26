Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Cut Holding in Tortoise Energy Infra (TYG) as Share Value Were Volatile; Luxor Capital Group LP Raised Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Holding by $60.40 Million; Market Value Rose

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (TYG) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 16,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 45,931 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 62,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 160,585 shares traded or 1.96% up from the average. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 929,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.13 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 202,785 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors

Since April 5, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $7,983 activity. On Wednesday, August 14 Paquette Jennifer bought $1,051 worth of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) or 50 shares.

More notable recent Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Update as of Sept. 30, 2018 – Business Wire” on October 01, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of July 31, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Release of the 2019 First Quarter Report for Closed-End Funds (TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ) – Business Wire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Closed-End Fund – A Diversified Play On MLPs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB) by 667,397 shares to 475,000 shares, valued at $33.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dhx Media Ltd by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,043 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

