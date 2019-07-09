Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Cut Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position by $6.24 Million; Renaissance Group Has Increased Holding in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic L (SHI) by $2.47 Million

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 215,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,163 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, down from 570,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 1.13M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic L (SHI) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 52,459 shares as the company's stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 270,294 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90M, up from 217,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 25,084 shares traded. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 34.88% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.75M shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Management Limited Partnership reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Bourgeon Management Ltd Liability Co has 2.22% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 130,255 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.19% or 390,872 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 31,876 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora invested in 0.05% or 4,510 shares. Seven Post Investment Office Ltd Partnership invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Advisory Alpha Lc reported 650 shares. 37,719 were accumulated by Private Harbour Inv Mngmt Counsel Ltd Llc. 300,467 were reported by Vantage Invest Prtn Limited Liability Co. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Company Ma reported 13.72 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.43% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 48.85M shares. Tortoise Invest stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sei stated it has 399,184 shares. Leavell Invest Management holds 0.49% or 149,872 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.49 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Grou by 29,318 shares to 53,430 shares, valued at $725,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,679 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

