Fiduciary Counselling Upped Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position; Point72 Asset Management LP Position in La Z Boy (LZB) Trimmed by $1.91 Million as Shares Declined

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.29M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 97.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 57,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The hedge fund held 1,393 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46,000, down from 59,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 579,597 shares traded or 26.69% up from the average. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 319,714 shares to 389,714 shares, valued at $13.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMUS) by 461,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (NYSE:VZ).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.