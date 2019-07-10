Fiduciary Counselling Upped Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position by $376,350; Stock Price Declined; Roof Eidam & Maycock Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Trimmed by $1.04 Million as Shares Rose

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 5,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,555 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 22,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $203.13. About 13.09 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 1.36 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill Cap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 26,240 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 970,580 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 12,948 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 29,891 shares. Mraz Amerine invested in 0.19% or 23,739 shares. Charter Trust Communications holds 0.03% or 8,791 shares. Reinhart Ptnrs reported 965,719 shares stake. Whittier Tru has 56,030 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Glenmede Na has 32,401 shares. Ameritas Partners has 13,784 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 203,046 shares. Counselors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 64,816 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 174,378 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640 worth of stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,910 shares to 20,003 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54 billion for 23.95 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.