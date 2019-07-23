Fiduciary Counselling Upped By $376,350 Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding; 1 Analysts Covering Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO)

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 5.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Counselling Inc acquired 14,475 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 1.73%. The Fiduciary Counselling Inc holds 263,161 shares with $6.93M value, up from 248,686 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $18.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 2.30M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Diplomat Pharmacy had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Mizuho. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) on Tuesday, April 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. See Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Neutral New Target: $6 Initiates Coverage On

02/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $10 New Target: $8 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $8 New Target: $7 Maintain

More notable recent Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Diplomat to Release Second-Quarter 2019 Operating Results August 9 – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “(DPLO) Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Announces Investigation of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.; Long Term Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Diplomat Launches Empower Ecosystem Patient Support Digital Library – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $387.76 million. The firm stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 458,887 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 77.45% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SAYS PARK RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY AS INTERIM CEO; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY NAMES BRIAN GRIFFIN AS CEO & CHAIRMAN OF; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 10/05/2018 – Chain Drug Rvw: Diplomat Pharmacy names Griffin CEO; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC DPLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.92, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SEES FY REV. $5.5B TO $5.9B, EST. $5.44B; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin As Chief Executive Officer And Chairman Of The Board; 10/04/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Raises 2018 Rev Guidance for Anticipated Transition to Account for Rev in PBM Segment on Gross Basis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.33 million shares or 8.65% less from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 4,672 shares. S&T Financial Bank Pa reported 551,620 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 16,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests holds 10,231 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated holds 0% or 12,470 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,901 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 1,989 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Ameriprise Financial holds 311,665 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 1,360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Fcg Advisors Ltd has invested 0.07% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited holds 91,833 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 43,207 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Lc accumulated 653,680 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,176 are held by Blue Finance Capital Inc. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc owns 10,234 shares. Blb&B Advsr Lc holds 33,848 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Rowland And Company Inv Counsel Adv accumulated 171,564 shares or 0% of the stock. Court Place Advsrs Lc owns 0.53% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 24,772 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt reported 28,887 shares. Wendell David Assoc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Third Avenue Limited Liability Corp invested in 4.30M shares. Paw Corp reported 25,000 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 240,629 shares. Confluence Invest Management Ltd Llc invested in 2.93M shares or 1.31% of the stock. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Whittier Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.25% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 4.04M shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Another trade for 5,195 shares valued at $119,640 was made by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6. $210,526 worth of stock was sold by Hagen Russell S on Friday, February 1.