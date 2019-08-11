Fiduciary Counselling Raised Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position; Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Share Value Declined While Old West Investment Management Lowered Stake by $664,425

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 3.46M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY)

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 26,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 103,214 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 129,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 506,980 shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates NMI Holdings Sr. Term Loan Facility ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 160,401 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Wells Fargo And Mn has 150,123 shares. Oaktree Management Lp owns 5.68 million shares. Moreover, Toth Finance Advisory has 0.09% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 14,242 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research stated it has 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Washington-based Parametric Assoc Ltd has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 34,800 shares. Thompson Invest has invested 0.06% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Comerica Savings Bank owns 65,616 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). 155,644 were reported by Cadence Management Limited Com. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 21,192 shares. Whittier Trust owns 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 2,573 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $298,564 activity.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 2,983 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 41,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Colony Capital Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.70 million are held by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. Raymond James Tru Na reported 39,446 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.51% or 630,732 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Saybrook Cap Nc has invested 0.12% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co owns 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 50,474 shares. 8,064 were reported by Howland Cap Management Llc. 1,000 are held by City. World Investors accumulated 0.12% or 19.39M shares. Cohen Capital owns 73,840 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Llc reported 19,557 shares stake. 42.97M were reported by First Eagle Investment Mgmt. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 748 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Welch Forbes Ltd Company holds 10,580 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation reported 5.24M shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.