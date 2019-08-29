Fiduciary Counselling Raised Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding by $376,350; Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Has Raised Stake by $1.32 Million as Stock Value Declined

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 36,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.98M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 3.49 million shares traded or 7.67% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 4.19M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Construction to Resume on Trans Mountain: Is Now the Time to Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regulator steps in to weigh Enbridge pipeline plan – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock Ahead of Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 51,089 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $104.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 3,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,197 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.