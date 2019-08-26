Fiduciary Counselling Maintains Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY); As Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NXPI) Stock Value Declined, Jacobs & Co Boosted Stake by $2.63 Million

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 677,109 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NXPI) by 277.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 29,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 40,720 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 10,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $99.02. About 949,454 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,480 were accumulated by Forward Management Ltd Llc. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 148,287 shares. Webster Bancshares N A has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Windward Mgmt Ca invested 0.29% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 316 are held by Advsr Limited Limited Liability Corp. 10,230 were reported by Hl Finance Services Ltd. Leavell Management has 60,623 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 180,925 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na reported 1,600 shares. Sabal holds 13,120 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Llc has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 58,561 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Stifel has 1.03 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 78,664 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Companies Inc. by 1,530 shares to 44,658 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,332 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).