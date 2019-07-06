Fiduciary Counselling Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY); Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Regents Of The University Of California Upped Its Position by $643,500 as Share Price Rose

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 2.71 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.67% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Private Capital Advsr Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 3,475 shares. Eagle Ridge has 6,023 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.24% or 12,367 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 0.49% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 363,406 shares. First Dallas Secs Inc owns 3,819 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A has invested 0.81% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Willow Creek Wealth Management has 0.14% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,579 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 304,805 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn stated it has 10,626 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Services Ma owns 24.51 million shares. Farmers Merchants Invs has invested 0.92% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Findlay Park Partners Llp accumulated 0.48% or 497,313 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reported 0.48% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. 1,435 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $145,203 were sold by Barker Ellen. $2.34M worth of stock was sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. 9,270 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $936,455 were sold by Flessner Kyle M. $683,813 worth of stock was sold by BLINN MARK A on Tuesday, January 29. $1.53 million worth of stock was sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8. Shares for $929,627 were sold by Kozanian Hagop H on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Asset Strategies Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Capital Ww holds 0.12% or 19.39 million shares. Jane Street Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 22,978 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 250,185 shares. 2.02 million were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Cobblestone Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.02% or 8,108 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust holds 11,194 shares. Community Retail Bank Na has 1,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Town Country Natl Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has 0.23% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 18,730 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Company reported 0.17% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 5,533 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 18,374 are held by Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).