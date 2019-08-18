Fiduciary Counselling Holds Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY); As Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose, Strs Ohio Decreased by $573,936 Its Position

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 3,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 128,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.72 million, down from 131,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.81. About 878,403 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Company accumulated 20,429 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 500,000 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd invested in 0.02% or 35,822 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tiedemann Advisors Limited reported 17,290 shares. Sei Invests Company owns 530,841 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund has invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Tcw Gru has 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 118,000 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca, a California-based fund reported 95,709 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 9,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). First Eagle Investment Management Llc reported 3.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Proffitt Goodson has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 331 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 6,400 shares to 20,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 29,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,677 shares, and has risen its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).