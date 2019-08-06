Fiduciary Counselling Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Has Lifted by $376,350; Benin Management Raised Its Stake in Prudential Finl (PRU) as Market Valuation Declined

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 3.18 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 1.91M shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 17/04/2018 – KEN POLIZIANI NAMED PGIM’S CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO LEAD GLOBAL BRAND GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Mississippi youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park; 30/04/2018 – Two Missouri youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Alaska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Vernon Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 7.02% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 31,859 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 126,947 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0.03% stake. Ballentine Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 3,589 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.14% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 59,549 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Oppenheimer & Communication Incorporated reported 0.15% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Corp stated it has 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Strategic holds 13,603 shares. Allstate holds 0.04% or 14,576 shares in its portfolio. Returns Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 156,391 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.1% or 329,025 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd invested in 63,721 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,400 shares to 21,522 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,055 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prudential slides after Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)â€™s Upcoming US$1.00 Dividend? You Have 2 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 16, 2019.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.