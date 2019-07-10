Fiduciary Counselling Has Upped Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY); Scout Investments Has Cut Its Prudential Plc (PUK) Holding by $4.53 Million

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 671,126 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Plc (PUK) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 113,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 413,161 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.62 million, down from 526,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Prudential Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.5. About 112,779 shares traded. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has declined 18.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PUK News: 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Prudential Proposed Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC FY Oper Pft GBP4.7B; 14/03/2018 – Prudential to spin off UK and European business in radical break-up; 22/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL ASSURANCE CUTS STAKE IN NOBLE TO 4.48% FROM 5.09%; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PRU.L CEO MIKE WELLS – SPIN-OFF OF UK DIVISION HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH BREXIT; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL: M&G PRUDENTIAL SOLVENCY REQUIREMENT TO FALL GBP2.2B; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Prudential Plc’s A2 Senior Rating, Stable Outlook; 14/03/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Prudential PLC, Cemex SAB and Barclays Trade Actively; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L – FULL YEAR 2017 ORDINARY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 8 PER CENT TO 47 PENCE PER SHARE

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Hagen Russell S had sold 8,000 shares worth $210,526.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt owns 250,185 shares. Court Place Lc invested in 24,772 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Whittier Communication stated it has 56,030 shares. Assets Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 65,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Webster Savings Bank N A has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.14% or 9,440 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 449,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,681 are owned by Perkins Coie Trust. 36,529 were accumulated by Advisory Net Ltd Com. 118,085 were accumulated by Nomura Hldgs. Moreover, M&R Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 3,223 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.01% or 480 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.68 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 1,574 are held by Trustmark Bancorporation Department. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 2,147 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 27,239 shares to 932,667 shares, valued at $81.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).