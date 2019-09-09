Fiduciary Counselling Has Upped Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position by $376,350; Aflac (AFL) Holder Berkshire Asset Management Has Lowered Position as Valuation Rose

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 1.34M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 2.16 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $763.72 million for 12.01 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Co reported 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Patten Patten Tn has 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 5,762 shares. Sei reported 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Guinness Asset Management has 4.36% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hexavest Inc owns 1.56 million shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Agf Invs holds 0.7% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. Pggm Investments holds 1.98 million shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd reported 7,906 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.36% or 178,769 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 69,399 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Company holds 487 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp has 0.26% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 60,633 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.12% or 3.79M shares in its portfolio. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp owns 928,743 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 572 shares.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (SLQD) by 6,112 shares to 25,870 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Barclays Treasury (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Inv Counsel reported 203,250 shares. Arrow Corp invested in 2,591 shares. Orleans Cap Management Corporation La has 35,235 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc stated it has 192,796 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 73,930 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc owns 0.12% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 53,316 shares. Optimum Advisors reported 800 shares stake. Korea Investment accumulated 2,779 shares. 51,202 were reported by North Star Invest Mngmt Corp. The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il has 12,680 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 3.17M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 262,729 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.17% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).