Fiduciary Counselling Has Upped Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding by $376,350; As Flex LTD (FLEX) Market Value Declined, Nwq Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Holding

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 424,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 2.50M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.04M, down from 2.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 1.94M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 09/05/2018 – Flex to Host Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – DECIDED TO APPOINT BOARD MEMBER MARIUS HERMANSEN AS INTERIM CEO; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O – US-BASED MULTEK OPERATION WILL REMAIN A WHOLLY OWNED FLEX SUBSIDIARY; 19/04/2018 – Investors Prepare to Flex Muscle in Support of Women on Boards; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO SET UP FUND WORTH ABOUT 4.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 02/04/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Flex Acq Hldg Rtgs Unfctd By Waddington Grp Acq

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 1.58M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.40 million for 11.48 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Strategic Merger with Flex Pharma – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Predict 11% Gains Ahead For JKI – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Netflix has now lost two of its most popular shows as old media companies flex their muscle – CNBC” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Flex Ltd. (FLEX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flex Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

