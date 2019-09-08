Fiduciary Counselling Has Raised Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY); Sabal Trust Co Stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Decreased by $18.22 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 98.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 246,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 2,958 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 249,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $69.91. About 498,027 shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 28/05/2018 – BMO, Simplii Financial Report Possible Data Breaches; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation; 30/05/2018 – BMO ‘ENCOURAGED’ SOME OF U.S. BANK REGULATION BEING REVISITED; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : BMO RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $23 FROM $22; 12/04/2018 – BMO SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS ON APPOINTMENTS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : BMO RAISES TO $140 FROM $115; 16/05/2018 – CHS CFO SKIDMORE MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.22M shares traded or 3.79% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.35M shares. Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 8,260 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Brown Advisory Secs Limited reported 0.07% stake. Hartford Mgmt Company holds 0.15% or 197,777 shares. Serv has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 113,469 are held by Boston Family Office Lc. 10,230 are owned by Hl Services Limited Liability Company. Asset stated it has 10,785 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.37% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Advisory Services Ltd Llc invested in 36,529 shares or 0.07% of the stock. American Assets Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Clean Yield has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 800 shares. 4.04 million are held by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Management reported 28,887 shares stake.

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 2.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.78 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 9.60 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.68% EPS growth.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 187,750 shares to 233,619 shares, valued at $32.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 14,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,309 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).