Fiduciary Counselling Has Lifted Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding by $376,350 as Stock Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose, Murphy Capital Management Lowered Holding

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 2.00 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 123,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 6.40 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic by 72,485 shares to 83,175 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 16,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.78 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

