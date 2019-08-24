Fiduciary Counselling Has Increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake by $376,350; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Decreased Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $1.99 Million as Shares Declined

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.21M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 117,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 627,504 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, down from 744,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 7.40M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Llc has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated holds 0.02% or 7,704 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 113,469 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mgmt stated it has 2.29 million shares. Moreover, Davenport Co Ltd has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Citigroup Inc accumulated 791,773 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.47% or 264,993 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund stated it has 14,842 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,907 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 11,034 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 11,149 shares. Eagle Asset holds 32,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Webster Bank N A invested in 0.01% or 1,800 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 9,132 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 106,501 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6,431 shares to 499,852 shares, valued at $82.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 9,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).