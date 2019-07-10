Fiduciary Counselling Has Increased By $376,350 Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position; Farfetch Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (FTCH) SI Decreased By 0.88%

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 5.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Counselling Inc acquired 14,475 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 1.73%. The Fiduciary Counselling Inc holds 263,161 shares with $6.93M value, up from 248,686 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $19.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 512,895 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Farfetch Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:FTCH) had a decrease of 0.88% in short interest. FTCH’s SI was 9.47M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.88% from 9.55M shares previously. With 535,300 avg volume, 18 days are for Farfetch Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:FTCH)’s short sellers to cover FTCH’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 344,994 shares traded. Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Weyerhaeuser had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bank Of Aurora invested in 0.81% or 86,304 shares. 22,978 are owned by Jane Street Gru. Dorsey Whitney Limited invested in 20,429 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc holds 5.24M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 20,965 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 17,074 shares. Amer Assets Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 2.63M are owned by Goldman Sachs. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Financial Counselors Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 64,816 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 118,517 shares. Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.47% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company holds 11,641 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2.40M shares. 14,842 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640 worth of stock. $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares were sold by Hagen Russell S.

Among 3 analysts covering Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Farfetch had 3 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 1 by Goldman Sachs.

