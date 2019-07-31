Fiduciary Counselling Has Boosted Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $376,350; Wal (WMT) Holder Callahan Advisors Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 2.45 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 6,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 70,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $112.06. About 2.52 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/03/2018 – POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN SOUTH AFRICA SHOULD SPUR GROWTH AND CONSUMER CONFIDENCE – MASSMART CHAIRMAN; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS CONSUMER IS IN `REASONABLE SHAPE’; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L AND WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA IN TALKS ABOUT 10 BLN STG MERGER – SKY NEWS; 12/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev Ex-Currency $120.7 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Management Inc reported 0.02% stake. 7,890 were accumulated by Somerville Kurt F. Summit Secs Grp Inc Ltd Co reported 0.08% stake. Lee Danner And Bass invested in 87,068 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest holds 3.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 48,200 shares. Us National Bank De stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Strategic Fincl, New York-based fund reported 33,311 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Plante Moran Ltd Liability reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Indiana Trust And Investment Communications invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 64,650 are held by Fiduciary Tru Communications. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.13% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Westchester Capital holds 94,651 shares or 3.95% of its portfolio. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 0.72% or 174,398 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Inv owns 1.14% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 13,479 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.15 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6,315 shares to 34,260 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 6,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,223 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 40,600 shares. 619,405 are held by Bb&T Secs Limited Company. Sterling Investment Management Inc stated it has 29,101 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.35M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 500,000 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 78,664 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association holds 240,629 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Davenport And Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 88,284 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 23,185 are held by State Bank. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.21% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 0.04% or 7.43M shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 54,629 shares.