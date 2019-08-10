Fiduciary Counselling Continues to Hold Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY); Tiger Eye Capital Raised Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $2.31 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 3.46M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.05 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 36,685 shares to 2,858 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,469 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

