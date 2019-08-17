Fidelity Southern (LION) Stock Were Volatile While Banc Funds Co Has Lowered Its Stake; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shares Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Has Increased Position by $333,000

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 104,206 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) by 49.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 522,564 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 527,140 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 532.12% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 49,300 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $27.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Inc. by 132,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $305,000 activity.