Fidelity Southern (LION) Stock Value Were Volatile While Cutler Capital Management Cut Holding by $488,700; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Valuation Rose While Matthews International Capital Management Lifted Stake by $7.72 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 318.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 85,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 112,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, up from 26,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $113.1. About 687,425 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 74,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 92,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15 million shares traded or 403.79% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc by 74,000 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $44.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 25,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,700 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 49,344 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Com invested 0.01% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Gam Ag holds 88,307 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 9,871 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Css Ltd Llc Il reported 10,854 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Company has 631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 103,969 shares. Teton Advsrs holds 0.04% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) or 13,018 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) or 393,015 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Llc has 41,963 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 62,199 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $305,000 activity.