Fidelity Southern (LION) Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Whittier Trust Co Stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Com (MPWR) Upped by $354,645

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 74,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 92,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15 million shares traded or 532.12% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc Com (MPWR) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 2,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 50,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 48,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $151.37. About 259,791 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis invested in 101,453 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Pinebridge LP owns 37,333 shares. Basswood Mgmt Llc owns 75,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Usa Finance Portformulas holds 0.2% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) or 11,599 shares. The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.07% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Citadel Lc holds 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) or 16,092 shares. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors has 0.07% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 27,345 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 16,128 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,107 shares. Moreover, Montag A And Assocs has 0.15% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 59,776 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 64,868 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $305,000 activity.

