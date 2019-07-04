Fidelity Southern (LION) Holder Cutler Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $488,700; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake Has Raised by Golub Group Llc

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1130.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 364,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 396,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17 million, up from 32,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo selling East Bay land zoned for hundreds of apartments; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 06/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to recruit 20 managing directors; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 Billion Pact Gives U.S. Power to Fire Managers; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 bln to settle customer abuses; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo lowers expected earnings hit from regulatory cap on assets; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 15/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO FACE SANCTIONS FOR AUTO INSURANCE: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – LJM sued by its broker Wells Fargo over missed payments

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 92,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15 million shares traded or 713.37% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 24.63% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.20% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp

Since January 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $328,977 activity. SMITH RANKIN M JR bought 10,000 shares worth $305,000.

More notable recent Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Emerging market assets set for solid Fed-fuelled weekly gains – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DOJ Warns Tech on Antitrust Probe – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HEXO: 7 Facts About This Marijuana Stock’s Quarterly Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Analysts await Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.34 per share. LION’s profit will be $12.45M for 17.21 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Fidelity Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). 16,128 were accumulated by Meeder Asset. Usa Portformulas owns 11,599 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc owns 50,626 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 334 were reported by Carroll. Pnc Finance Services Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). New York-based State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). 7,447 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company stated it has 51,724 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Inc accumulated 35,920 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). 167,765 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Parametric Limited Liability Com has 56,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancshares holds 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) or 21,836 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated stated it has 177,566 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “All 18 banks pass first part of Fed’s stress tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Wells Fargo Donates $330000 to Tornado and Flood Relief Efforts – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wells Fargo turns to Citigroup for new head of bankâ€™s foundation – San Francisco Business Times” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett Holds 48 Stocks, And 33 Of Those Pay Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt accumulated 5,300 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Company stated it has 42,282 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Northstar Grp Inc Inc accumulated 11,738 shares. 231 are owned by Live Your Vision. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 9,290 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 87,400 shares. Markston Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 187,465 shares. 304,201 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability. Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 1.07% or 101,340 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fincl Advisers Lc has 467,218 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt stated it has 7,933 shares. 18,426 are owned by Bridgewater Assoc L P. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 639,830 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 2.51M shares. Culbertson A N & accumulated 104,296 shares or 1.45% of the stock.