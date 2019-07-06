Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION)’s Financial Results Comparing With OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Southern Corporation 29 3.14 N/A 1.39 20.69 OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 1.33 N/A 0.64 5.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fidelity Southern Corporation and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. OptimumBank Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Fidelity Southern Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Fidelity Southern Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Southern Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.8% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity Southern Corporation has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.55 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.8% of Fidelity Southern Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% are Fidelity Southern Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.72% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidelity Southern Corporation -0.41% 2.23% -7.95% 22.15% 24.63% 10.84% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. -4.79% -3.76% 0.85% -29.09% -30.08% 19.33%

For the past year Fidelity Southern Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

Summary

Fidelity Southern Corporation beats OptimumBank Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.