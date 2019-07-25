Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

We are comparing Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) and Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Southern Corporation 30 0.00 N/A 1.39 20.69 Bank of Commerce Holdings 11 3.55 N/A 0.90 11.66

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fidelity Southern Corporation and Bank of Commerce Holdings. Bank of Commerce Holdings appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Fidelity Southern Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Fidelity Southern Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Bank of Commerce Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Southern Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.8% Bank of Commerce Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.66 beta indicates that Fidelity Southern Corporation is 34.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Bank of Commerce Holdings’s 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.59 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fidelity Southern Corporation and Bank of Commerce Holdings are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 49.9% respectively. Insiders held 15.1% of Fidelity Southern Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Bank of Commerce Holdings’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidelity Southern Corporation -0.41% 2.23% -7.95% 22.15% 24.63% 10.84% Bank of Commerce Holdings -0.57% -5.69% -9.13% -15.66% -6.7% -4.65%

For the past year Fidelity Southern Corporation had bullish trend while Bank of Commerce Holdings had bearish trend.

Summary

Fidelity Southern Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Bank of Commerce Holdings.