Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Southern Corporation 30 0.00 N/A 1.39 20.69 Ameris Bancorp 37 5.44 N/A 2.86 12.59

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fidelity Southern Corporation and Ameris Bancorp. Ameris Bancorp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Fidelity Southern Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Fidelity Southern Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Ameris Bancorp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Southern Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.8% Ameris Bancorp 0.00% 6.8% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity Southern Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. Competitively, Ameris Bancorp’s beta is 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fidelity Southern Corporation and Ameris Bancorp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity Southern Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ameris Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Ameris Bancorp’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 14.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fidelity Southern Corporation and Ameris Bancorp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.8% and 85.4%. Fidelity Southern Corporation’s share held by insiders are 15.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Ameris Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidelity Southern Corporation -0.41% 2.23% -7.95% 22.15% 24.63% 10.84% Ameris Bancorp -0.63% 2.45% -7.59% -18.86% -34.27% 13.74%

For the past year Fidelity Southern Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ameris Bancorp.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats on 7 of the 9 factors Fidelity Southern Corporation.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.