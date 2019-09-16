Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Share Price Rose While Cornercap Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Lifted Its Holding by $19.80 Million as Share Price Declined

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 11,807 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 22,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 3.09M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 86,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 672,580 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.96 million, up from 585,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.45. About 174,602 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra by 94,364 shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $34.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,896 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.83 million for 23.37 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Architects holds 144 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0.18% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 7.49 million shares. Essex Financial Services has invested 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The New York-based Hrt Lc has invested 0.32% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Invesco Ltd holds 2.17M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 22,820 shares. Pinebridge Lp owns 122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Lc owns 1.17 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sky Group Ltd Liability reported 1.1% stake. First Personal Fincl Services reported 153 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ent Financial Serv Corporation has invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Morgan Stanley reported 0.18% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Group Incorporated One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,400 shares. Girard Prns Limited holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 33,703 shares. Gyroscope Management Gp Llc reported 3,268 shares stake.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $758.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (NYSE:OXY) by 8,281 shares to 56,664 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN) by 6,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries Com (NYSE:HE).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.