Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Share Price Rose While Cornercap Investment Counsel Cut by $1.26 Million Its Position; As Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Trimmed Holding by $1.82 Million

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 11,807 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 22,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $130.96. About 686,822 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 190,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, down from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 185,423 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 147,500 shares to 262,500 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Analysts await Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ENBL’s profit will be $121.82 million for 10.77 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Enable Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.79M for 23.39 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.08% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 406,463 shares. Putnam Invests Lc reported 2.26M shares stake. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 4.57M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Coie Trust Co has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 540 shares. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Edgepoint Invest Grp Incorporated stated it has 5.15% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hexavest holds 0% or 126 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2,823 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested in 332 shares. Next Fincl Gru invested in 2,334 shares. Pictet Financial Bank Ltd owns 5,700 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.32% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 122 shares.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $758.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries Com (NYSE:HE) by 13,160 shares to 42,370 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc F.