Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Holder Johnson Financial Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $492,680 as Stock Price Rose; Voya Investment Management Has Raised Its Visa (V) Position by $400.19 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 337.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 2.57 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 3.33M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519.37M, up from 759,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 34,974 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, down from 39,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.67. About 2.18M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $841.34 million for 24.58 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “FIS Acquires Worldpay: Everything Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on April 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Worldpay beats analyst estimates following acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Worldpay, FIS set date for $43B acquisition to close – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 291,894 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $54.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 6,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Iv (BTZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 52 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Co has 46,975 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc owns 3.95M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles Communications Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Twin Tree Mgmt LP stated it has 47,006 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 8,850 were reported by Country Club Trust Na. Jane Street Gru Llc accumulated 49,002 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc reported 15,087 shares. Rech And Mngmt Communication stated it has 609 shares. Fred Alger accumulated 411,942 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins stated it has 4,700 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 38,963 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.12% or 30,386 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 130,458 shares to 335,416 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 16,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,679 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 27,405 shares. Patten Group holds 58,622 shares or 3.94% of its portfolio. Cumberland Advsr reported 2,070 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Castleark Ltd Com owns 274,061 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 2.52 million shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Steadfast Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 575,106 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,550 shares. Vigilant Cap Lc holds 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,752 shares. Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Invesco Ltd invested in 0.39% or 7.44 million shares. Interactive Financial Advsrs holds 0.02% or 294 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.6% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Campbell & Communications Invest Adviser Limited Liability stated it has 1,675 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).