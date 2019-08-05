Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Valuation Rose While Fidelity National Financial Trimmed Holding; Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Lowered Position by $54.42 Million

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 4.52 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 36.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 431,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 767,457 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.37 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $110.18. About 4.45 million shares traded or 16.51% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $581.08M for 18.28 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 3,894 shares. At Fincl Bank has 1,853 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Trust Com reported 3,271 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 189,140 shares. Zacks Inv Management owns 32,917 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 49,324 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Allstate reported 41,570 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Carlson Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,221 shares. Wetherby Asset has 0.1% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Wellington Management Group Llp stated it has 2.85 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Korea Investment stated it has 85,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 81,915 shares. 1.26 million were accumulated by Millennium Management Limited Company. Cap Counsel Ltd Llc New York invested in 0.05% or 6,075 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 62,822 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 74,456 shares to 203,382 shares, valued at $32.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 46,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 34,245 shares. Sensato Investors Llc has 3.27% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0.11% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Carroll Finance has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 237 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Limited Company holds 62,713 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 296 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 2.84M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2,566 shares. Cambridge Tru Communication accumulated 215,076 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Japan-based Norinchukin Bankshares The has invested 0.08% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Zweig owns 15,909 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 441,837 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Bailard holds 0.05% or 6,714 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

