Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Valuation Rose While 1832 Asset Management LP Boosted Position; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake by $18.70 Million as Stock Rose

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 42.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 22,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,470 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16 million, up from 51,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.14. About 520,554 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.32 million, down from 389,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $292.31. About 48,145 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Savings Bank holds 2,103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1.92 million shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported 2,565 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 454,042 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP reported 73,470 shares. Washington Trust reported 0.54% stake. Park Avenue Llc stated it has 3,695 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested 0.15% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Schroder Invest Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 13,615 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd has invested 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ipswich Inv Mgmt holds 1,775 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. James Invest Inc invested in 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Sun Life invested in 550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Synovus Fincl, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,098 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 214,312 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 32,815 shares to 132,202 shares, valued at $21.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 394,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.61M shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 47,500 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $23.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.14 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.45 from last year’s $3.69 per share. WCG’s profit will be $208.30M for 17.65 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.