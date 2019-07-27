Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stock Value Rose While Fidelity National Financial Has Cut Stake by $13.00 Million; As Intuit (INTU) Stock Rose, Weatherly Asset Management Has Upped Its Position

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 183.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,992 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, up from 1,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.77. About 569,208 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 6.34M shares traded or 100.45% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44 million for 19.05 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “The 8 stocks to own as the stock market goes nowhere fast in second half, says Goldman – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Startups Showcase Innovations at 2019 FIS Fintech Accelerator Demo Day – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “51 BMO employees offered roles at FIS as bank outsources lockbox services – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Inc owns 0.23% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 5,364 shares. Finemark Bancorporation &, Florida-based fund reported 10,900 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.04% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 90,100 shares. Lincoln Natl reported 3,074 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 750 shares. First Business Fincl holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 13,596 shares. Conning has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 6,513 shares. Grp Inc accumulated 133,155 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 46,340 shares. Cibc Asset owns 41,524 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust owns 2,513 shares. Counsel Ltd Co Ny reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Lpl Finance Lc has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 104,929 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.13% or 25.75M shares.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Winners as U.S.-China Agree to Resume Trade Talks – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTU, HA, VRTX – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Great Finance Apps for On-The-Go Professionals – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,889 shares to 54,176 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,409 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc has 5,428 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc reported 13,996 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Natixis LP invested in 37,481 shares. Asset One reported 0.18% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 138,625 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 49,575 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 7,420 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Van Strum & Towne holds 1,586 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm holds 4,826 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Co reported 2,892 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parsons Management Ri owns 0.47% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 16,450 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cwm Ltd Llc owns 334 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Parametric Port Associates Limited stated it has 1.22M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.