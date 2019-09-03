Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shares Rose While Polaris Wealth Advisers Trimmed Stake by $29.56 Million; As At&T (T) Stock Rose, North American Management Lifted Stake

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 98.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 261,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3,409 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388,000, down from 264,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 1.26M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart

North American Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 18,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 187,558 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, up from 169,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 12.18 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer ‘big mistake’; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 249,614 shares to 541,448 shares, valued at $23.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 68,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 273,291 are owned by Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.17% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). First Personal Fin Services owns 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 136 shares. 141,408 are held by Franklin Resource. Nomura Holding holds 340,207 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Mngmt reported 1.62% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ent Finance Svcs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Exane Derivatives reported 1 shares stake. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of stated it has 25,022 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Co holds 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 7,426 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.03% or 276,368 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 303,556 shares. Parkside Bankshares And Trust has invested 0.08% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $856.86M for 24.31 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

