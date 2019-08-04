Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Park Presidio Capital Trimmed Stake by $24.30 Million as Market Value Rose; Banc Funds Co Has Trimmed Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Position by $1.04 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 80,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% . The hedge fund held 104,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 185,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Farmers National Banc Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 28,198 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 4.44M shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50

Since March 1, 2019, it had 32 buys, and 0 sales for $111,480 activity. The insider Muransky Edward bought 258 shares worth $3,746. Helmick Kevin J bought $493 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) on Monday, June 3. $1,002 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was bought by Sabat Joseph W. MACALI RALPH D bought $494 worth of stock. Another trade for 282 shares valued at $4,162 was bought by Moore Terry A. 68 shares were bought by Strollo Gregg, worth $1,001 on Friday, March 1.

Analysts await Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 10.34% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FMNB’s profit will be $8.89M for 11.11 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Farmers National Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold FMNB shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 1.50% more from 10.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 24,959 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap Advsr Ltd has invested 2.68% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Stifel Financial Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Legal & General Gp Pcl reported 4,082 shares. Pnc Service Grp holds 0% or 68,307 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 35,568 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 56,863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 11,893 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 39,037 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 1,663 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Com accumulated 10,780 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Ltd Liability invested in 1.03% or 279,809 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 67,700 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

More notable recent Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 05/21/2019: QFIN,SPGI,FMNB – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces 2019 Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Farmers National Banc (FMNB) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form N-PX RYDEX DYNAMIC FUNDS For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Farmers National Banc (FMNB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1St Colonial Bancorp (FCOB) by 72,360 shares to 399,335 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 73,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 6, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “First Data deal has turned Fiserv into a big short play – MarketWatch” published on July 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Merrill Lynch Has 8 Top US Stock Ideas for Q3 – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “FIS Acquires Worldpay: Everything Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Worldpay Shares Surged 60.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie holds 0.03% or 540 shares. Asset One Ltd invested in 166,622 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 28,629 are held by Ghp Investment. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 48,016 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 103,439 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Lc owns 0.43% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1.64M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.28% or 303,556 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.03% or 14,600 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp stated it has 73,470 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kwmg Limited has 53 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 3,140 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Wellington Group Llp invested 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,951 shares. Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 81,867 shares. Nordea Investment Management accumulated 250,514 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $68.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.