Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Park Presidio Capital Cut Its Stake; Westwood Management Holding in Boeing Co. (BA) Has Lifted as Shares Declined

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $139.48. About 1.35 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $7.24 during the last trading session, reaching $363.77. About 1.81M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS STUDYING PLANS TO INCREASE A320-FAMILY OUTPUT AS HIGH AS 75 AIRCRAFT A MONTH OVER LONGER TERM; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap stated it has 0.2% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Centurylink Invest Communications has invested 0.64% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pinnacle Financial Prtn Inc has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 18,845 are held by Associated Banc. Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 39,707 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 46,340 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 594,296 shares. Maplelane Lc holds 3.32% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Finemark Bank And holds 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 10,900 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank holds 0.55% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 413,950 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 27,353 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4.83M were accumulated by Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Ghp Inv Advisors stated it has 28,629 shares. Washington Bancorporation holds 2,513 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co owns 1.14% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 252,774 shares.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $58.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.81M for 24.91 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,450 shares to 41,843 shares, valued at $74.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,300 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).