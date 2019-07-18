Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Trimmed Holding by $53.30 Million; Hillman Co Increased Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake by $429,936

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 471,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.21M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04B, down from 9.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $130.6. About 1.71M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS

Hillman Co increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 848 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,642 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88M, up from 71,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $631.73. About 383,905 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43 million for 18.34 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 283,687 shares to 6.31M shares, valued at $923.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 252,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 73,818 shares. 68,737 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 7,249 were reported by Piedmont Advisors Inc. Valley Advisers Inc reported 0.01% stake. Pinebridge Lp accumulated 0.02% or 7,457 shares. Montag A And Assocs Inc has 0.07% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). First Business Incorporated holds 0.27% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 13,596 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited reported 79,005 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Company owns 38,963 shares. Westpac has 130,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc holds 0.07% or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fidelity National (FIS) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Worldpay Shares Surged 60.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Celebrates Fifty Years of Financial Technology Leadership – Business Wire” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.