Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Decreased Its Position; Keycorp (KEY) Stake Held by Raub Brock Capital Management Lp

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 98,731 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.11M, down from 103,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $130.65. About 1.80 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34 million, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 6.65M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc, which manages about $156.23 million and $148.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,823 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 23.33 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Investment holds 0.14% or 39,921 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 10 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 3,726 shares. 3 were accumulated by Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust holds 2,313 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 90,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.62% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management holds 166,280 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 0.08% or 7,804 shares. Franklin Res has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 4,400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.11% stake. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Inc Limited Liability Co invested in 1.16M shares or 0.35% of the stock. Washington Tru holds 0.58% or 85,863 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Advsrs invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 255,128 shares. Fmr Ltd Company reported 19.42 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 16,632 are owned by Co Of Vermont. Alexandria Ltd Company owns 216,834 shares. Gamco Et Al invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 107,207 shares. Prudential Pcl accumulated 0.03% or 590,534 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 50,600 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 3.52M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 6.31M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 45,204 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 680,953 shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,662 shares to 175,808 shares, valued at $20.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,290 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).