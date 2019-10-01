Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Decreased Its Holding; At&T (T) Stock Price Rose While American Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $400,521

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 98,731 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.11 million, down from 103,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’

American Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25,848 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, down from 37,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 25.43M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc, which manages about $156.23M and $148.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,823 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Number of Real-time Payment Systems Continues to Grow Globally, FIS Report Shows – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Phillips Edison Adds Finance Executive Brian Gibson as SVP of Finance – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer Weighs In On PayPal, NextEra And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 23.71 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The France-based Fund Sa has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% or 48,409 shares. Riverhead Management Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 30,617 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Company stated it has 0.21% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cambridge Rech Advisors stated it has 22,055 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 8,646 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 113,112 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Ghp Advisors holds 27,885 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 3,336 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 795,786 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc owns 4,287 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd has 2.13% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 263,322 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 122 shares. Horrell Mgmt owns 30,941 shares. Regions has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00 million and $145.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,834 shares to 99,145 shares, valued at $29.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 23,939 shares. James Inv Research owns 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 161,213 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt has 40,246 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 104,935 shares. 14,358 are owned by Verus Fincl Partners. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 211,334 shares stake. Cullen Mngmt Lc has 1.82M shares. Golub Grp Limited Liability Company reported 68,597 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 70,100 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Communications Limited has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Maryland Capital Mngmt holds 262,274 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,100 shares. Garland Capital has 2.84% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Zimmer Limited Partnership invested in 0.53% or 1.48 million shares. Qci Asset Mgmt reported 8,362 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “7 Reasons Amazon’s Echo Frames Won’t Catch On – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Reasons Why 1 Top Analyst Thinks AbbVie Could Soar Nearly 20% – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Unlocking Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Activision, AT&T, Boeing, Ford, Nike, Square And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 10.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.