Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Cut Holding by $610,000 as Shares Rose; As Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Shares Rose, Twin Tree Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $3.21 Million

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 98,731 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.11M, down from 103,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 3.19 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 99.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 188,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The hedge fund held 1,758 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31,000, down from 190,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 4.21M shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – ON MARCH 7, MEETING TOOK PLACE BETWEEN PRESIDENT JOSEPH KABILA KABANGE OF DRC AND REPRESENTATIVES OF MINING INDUSTRIES AT REQUEST; 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti head quits for Vedanta CEO role; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD – CONSULTATION WITH ORGANISED LABOUR GROUPS, FACILITATED BY CCMA, WILL BE AIMED AT SAFELY ENSURING OVERALL VIABILITY OF CO’S REMAINING ASSETS IN SOUTH AFRICA; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE, CEO; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – TO BEGIN A CONSULTATION PROCESS WITH EMPLOYEES IN LINE WITH SECTION 189 AND 189A OF THE LABOUR RELATIONS ACT; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Resigns as CEO; 15/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS MINING INDUSTRY READY FOR ENGAGEMENT W/ DRC GOVT; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SOUTH AFRICA COO CHRIS SHEPPARD COMMENTS ON JOB CUTS; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SOUTH AFRICA’S NUM UNION SEEKS UP TO 37 PCT PAY HIKE FROM GOLD PRODUCERS OVER TWO YEARS – DOCUMENT

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $865.35M for 23.54 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cantillon Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.18M shares. Aperio Grp Lc holds 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 200,322 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Of San Francisco Ltd Liability holds 1.37% or 63,666 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 75 shares. Bridgeway Management, a Texas-based fund reported 241,100 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited reported 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Btc Capital Inc has invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Missouri-based Duncker Streett Co has invested 0.08% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Synovus Fincl reported 5,084 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.21% or 4.43M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.11% or 173,466 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 89,092 shares. Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Financial has invested 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Toronto Dominion Bank owns 204,295 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management has invested 1.39% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc, which manages about $156.23M and $148.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,823 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $20.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (Put) (NYSE:FLS) by 79,300 shares to 154,100 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc (Put) by 86,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).