Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Upped Stake; Inter Parfums (IPAR) Stock Price Declined While Ranger Investment Management LP Decreased Holding by $4.84 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 451.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,699 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, up from 13,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $127.82. About 2.27 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 64,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 661,394 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.18 million, down from 725,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 63,033 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 43.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS, & GRAFF DIAMONDS SIGN AN EXCLUSIVE FRAGRANCE LIC; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Inter Parfums; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – EXPECTING AN ANNUAL OPERATING MARGIN FOR 2018 OF BETWEEN 13% AND 13.5% – CFO; 13/03/2018 INTER PARFUMS 4Q EPS 14C, EST. 11C; 03/04/2018 – Gilbert Harrison Appointed to Inter Parfums Board; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTER PARFUMS INC TO COME IN AT $1.59; 27/04/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA SAYS TO APPEAL DECISION OF COURT OF JUSTICE OF PARIS (CONSEIL DE PRUD’HOMMES DE PARIS) ABOUT “MORAL HARASSMENT” CASE; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – EXPECT 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTER PARFUMS TO COME IN AT $1.59; 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Raises 2018 View To Sales $665M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inter Parfums Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPAR)

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $205,080 activity.

More notable recent Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Coty’s (COTY) Luxury Unit Strong, Consumer Beauty Woes Remain – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For March 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Factors That Make Helen of Troy a Promising Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2018. More interesting news about Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Avon (AVP) Stock Rallies on Likely Takeover Bid From Natura – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 72,686 shares to 262,912 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 66,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 675,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Onespan Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold IPAR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% or 26,532 shares. Qs Ltd holds 1,800 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,731 shares. 131,481 are held by Bank Of America De. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 370,457 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,496 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp invested 0.02% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Brinker Incorporated holds 5,058 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Capital Impact Advsrs Lc stated it has 29,625 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 20,227 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 3,203 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital (Trc) has 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 243 shares. Voloridge Limited Co accumulated 4,463 shares.

Analysts await Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. IPAR’s profit will be $11.64M for 43.80 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Inter Parfums, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Capital reported 2,279 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 4,700 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Principal Financial Gp reported 1.32M shares. C Ww Wide A S holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 6,311 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.41% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.02% or 14,756 shares. Burt Wealth reported 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 4,127 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 22,597 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 1.45M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa stated it has 163,301 shares. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Federated Invsts Pa owns 171,870 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc holds 21,523 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.11 million activity. Mayo Marc M sold $3.66M worth of stock.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Financial Services Firms with Advanced Technology Models Continue to Outgrow Peers, New FIS Research Reveals – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Worldpay Sold To Fidelity National In $34B Deal To ‘Accelerate The Future Of Finance’ – Benzinga” with publication date: March 18, 2019.