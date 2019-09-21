Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Fidelity National Financial Has Decreased Its Position by $32.94 Million; Miller Investment Management LP Maintains Holding in United Rentals (URI)

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 4,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 23,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 18,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 1.91M shares traded or 36.11% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 70,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59 million, down from 340,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 2.23M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $865.35M for 23.54 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advisors Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 42,372 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated stated it has 5.19 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Shellback Capital Ltd Partnership holds 6.96% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 455,435 shares. Hm Payson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,555 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0.06% or 68,622 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fincl Counselors has 4,160 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Montag Caldwell has 529,895 shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 75 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 122 shares. Btc Capital holds 0.09% or 4,521 shares in its portfolio. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 48,409 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bp Public Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 42,000 shares.

