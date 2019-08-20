Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Fidelity National Financial Has Cut Its Position by $13.00 Million as Stock Rose; As At&T Corp. (T) Shares Rose, Ccm Investment Advisers Raised Stake

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in At&T Corp. (T) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 67,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 243,571 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, up from 175,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in At&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 12.52M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $139.48. About 1.40M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 872 shares to 228 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,380 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

