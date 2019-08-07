Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Fidelity National Financial Cut Its Stake by $13.00 Million as Share Price Rose; Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Lindsell Train LTD Lowered Its Holding by $2.71 Million

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.98. About 746,339 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $267.03. About 146,578 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp by 159,222 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $107.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 31.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Limited Com has 19,201 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Fosun Int Limited owns 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 3,145 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp has 143,353 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 0.04% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 350 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.21% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Bokf Na owns 46,776 shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 78,447 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Cap Intl Invsts has invested 0.66% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 327,700 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 10,475 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust Company has 0.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,308 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt owns 3,418 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Essex Inv Company Lc accumulated 1.43% or 37,063 shares. 81 are owned by Salem Counselors Inc. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,879 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

