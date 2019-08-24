Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Fidelity National Financial Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; Johnson Financial Group Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Lifted by $453,900 as Valuation Declined

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 3.47M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 6,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). North Star Management Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Summit Secs Gp Limited Com accumulated 17,400 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Schmidt P J Management Inc holds 0.3% or 9,021 shares. Gyroscope Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Principal Financial invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Puzo Michael J accumulated 2,100 shares. Rech Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 609 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.13% or 25.75M shares. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Kwmg Ltd Llc holds 0% or 53 shares. 3,700 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Country Club Com Na owns 0.12% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 8,850 shares. Fairfield Bush And has 0.3% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumann Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4.6% or 82,559 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Florida-based Glaxis Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Riverpark Advsrs Ltd accumulated 3,656 shares. 10,264 are owned by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc holds 3,815 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Pictet Financial Bank Limited holds 3,493 shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. 280 are owned by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,808 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Kanawha Capital Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Asset Management holds 5,624 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 1.7% or 2,696 shares. Davis holds 4.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,366 shares. First Manhattan holds 8,597 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.