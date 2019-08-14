Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Share Price Rose While Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Increased Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Institute For Wealth Management Lifted by $14.28 Million Its Position

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 302.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 164,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 218,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22M, up from 54,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54M shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 18/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Apple is being sued over the controversial super-thin MacBook keyboards some users say are prone to breaking; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 88.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 34,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 73,267 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, up from 38,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $134.85. About 3.31M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 17,711 shares to 447,247 shares, valued at $23.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 5,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,682 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 1.86M shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt holds 1.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 21,973 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Wesbanco Bank & Trust reported 3,073 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 5,624 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Mgmt. Philadelphia Fincl Management Of San Francisco Lc accumulated 1.02% or 53,728 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares owns 139 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 303,556 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 800 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 141,408 were reported by Franklin. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 26,951 shares. Geode Lc accumulated 4.83 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Renaissance Grp reported 252,774 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 306,543 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,846 shares to 23,583 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,944 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,451 are owned by Blue Edge Ltd. New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas White Interest Ltd invested in 0.29% or 8,522 shares. Stearns Finance Serv Grp Incorporated has 0.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,812 shares. White Pine Investment has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vestor Lc accumulated 3.82% or 109,778 shares. Sg Americas Ltd reported 242,735 shares stake. Minneapolis Mgmt Gru Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,809 shares. 897,450 were reported by Utah Retirement. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 82,588 shares or 3.18% of its portfolio. Shapiro Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 32,037 were reported by Liberty Capital Mgmt. Altfest L J Co has invested 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap World holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7.47M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

