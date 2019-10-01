Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Share Price Rose While Kbc Group Nv Has Lifted by $12.87 Million Its Holding; Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Decreased Stake by $537,432

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 67,179 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 335,552 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, down from 402,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 73,158 shares traded. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 135.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 105,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 183,233 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.48M, up from 77,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 3.01M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Phillips Edison Adds Finance Executive Brian Gibson as SVP of Finance – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cramer Weighs In On PayPal, NextEra And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Coie Communications accumulated 540 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 41,876 shares in its portfolio. Stack Financial Mgmt holds 1.24% or 90,016 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 3,336 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 152,271 are owned by Wexford Cap Limited Partnership. Bancshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd invested in 0.17% or 2,950 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Geode Capital Mngmt Llc owns 0.13% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 4.33M shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.14% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 209,656 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 2,516 shares. Moreover, Capital Counsel Limited Liability Corp New York has 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Clearbridge Invests Lc reported 4,287 shares stake. Cambridge Advsrs reported 22,055 shares. First Personal Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 153 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon accumulated 2.65 million shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whitestone Reit (NYSE:WSR) by 28,802 shares to 65,714 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) by 7,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,397 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cleveland Cliffs Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSS) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Snap Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in May – Motley Fool” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.83, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold LEO shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 657,467 shares or 87.94% less from 5.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 317,262 were accumulated by Cap Investment Advsr Ltd Llc. Rivernorth Management Lc reported 335,552 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 4,653 shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO) by 1.67 million shares to 12.32M shares, valued at $63.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Sr Income Fd (NSL) by 105,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX).