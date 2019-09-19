Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position Maintained by Eminence Capital Lp; Hillman Co Increased Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.98 Million as Share Value Declined

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.28 million, up from 15,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.5. About 1.86 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion Unveils New Photo Studio in Tokyo with Mame Kurogouchi Show; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 06/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon eyes new warehouse in Brazil e-commerce push – sources SAO PAULO (Reuters) -…; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 08/03/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: The latest on the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPM CEO search for its health initiative, via sources,

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 10,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 386,203 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.38 million, up from 375,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $133.9. About 2.24M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goelzer Invest Mngmt reported 0.18% stake. Community Tru & Inv holds 7,203 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Thomas White Int owns 1,311 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 354 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 2.83% or 81,655 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 2.43% or 54,930 shares. Moreover, Becker Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baltimore reported 2.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anderson Hoagland And Commerce invested in 8.72% or 7,932 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Com holds 177 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Lc reported 888 shares. Chatham Group Inc Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 241 shares. Essex Invest reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waters Parkerson & Commerce Ltd Liability Corp owns 379 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $7.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 223,899 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $136.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 91,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited invested in 334 shares. Century Cos, a Missouri-based fund reported 23,871 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Of San Francisco Ltd Llc invested in 63,666 shares. Hightower Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). State Street owns 13.33M shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 167,347 shares. Burney Communications holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 8,125 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Limited Liability reported 2,694 shares. Pitcairn Commerce accumulated 2,516 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 1.36% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 2.12M shares. Jefferies accumulated 39,706 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hudock Cap Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 2,420 were reported by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. 158 are owned by Tarbox Family Office Inc.