Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding Has Boosted by Wexford Capital Lp; As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Shares Declined, Shelton Capital Management Raised Position by $356,760

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 2240.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 8,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 9,317 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $374,000, up from 398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 11.01 million shares traded or 16.66% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 85.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 70,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 152,271 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.68M, up from 82,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 4.15 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $860.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 81,703 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $18.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 917,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,239 shares, and cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 266,109 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Lakeview Cap Limited Liability accumulated 3,089 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 3,787 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt accumulated 39,921 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co accumulated 809 shares. Sabal Tru Com holds 2,561 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Huntington Bank has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Comml Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 0.17% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). First Business Finance holds 13,596 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Confluence Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 193,678 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 0.49% or 16,321 shares. 3,656 are held by Legacy Capital Prtnrs Inc. Channing Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.46% stake. Cibc Ww Markets, a New York-based fund reported 106,910 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,277 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc. Pnc Svcs Inc owns 434,219 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 70,412 shares. Covey Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 3.28% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 68,198 shares. Thornburg Invest Management Inc has 0.1% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.21% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Plante Moran Advsrs Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Gw Henssler Limited invested in 0.03% or 7,152 shares. Cls Ltd Liability owns 38 shares. 60.86 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md. Lpl Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Spectrum Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corporation owns 37,868 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd reported 0.15% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Barclays Plc holds 0.08% or 3.12M shares in its portfolio.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,359 shares to 25,149 shares, valued at $27.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,700 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.